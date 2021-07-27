 Skip to main content

Why Trxade Health's Stock Is Getting Slammed Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected Q2 financial results. 

Trxade Health reported a quarterly earnings loss of 32 cents per share, which was down from a loss of 7 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.9 million, which was down from $6.6 million year-over-year. 

The company said that the decrease in revenue was a result of non-recurring sales of personal protective equipment in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the ongoing challenges to the pharmaceutical supply chain posted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to position the Company for future success in its complementary business segments," said Suren Ajjarapu, chairman and CEO of Trxade Health.

Price Action: Trxade Health has traded as high as $10.82 and as low as $3.10 over a 52-week period.
At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 16% at $4.42.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Suren Ajjarapu why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

