Recap: Lamb Weston Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Shares of Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4500.00% year over year to $0.44, which were in line with the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $1,008,000,000 higher by 19.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $923,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Lamb Weston Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lamb Weston Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1475861&tp_key=65826345b9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.41

52-week low: $58.67

Price action over last quarter: down 1.98%

Company Description

Lamb Weston is the world's second- largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. The company also has a small appetizer business that produces onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and cheese curds. While 80% of revenue are U.S.-based, the firm also sells its products in Canada, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, and several other countries. About 86% of the firm's products are distributed into the food-service channel, while the remaining 14% is sold through retail. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

 

