PACCAR: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 227.91% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $5,388,000,000 higher by 99.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,510,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8bzzzyi

Price Action

52-week high: $103.19

52-week low: $80.36

Price action over last quarter: down 4.16%

Company Overview

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia, and DAF trucks, which are sold in Europe and South America. Its trucks are sold through over 2,200 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 16% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

 

