CommVault Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.57% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $183,421,000 higher by 6.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $181,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $83.41

52-week low: $37.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.68%

Company Profile

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, Orchestrate, Activate, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.