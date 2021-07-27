 Skip to main content

CTS: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 225.00% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $129,585,000 higher by 53.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $121,860,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.70 and $1.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $480,000,000 and $500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qnn2isig

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $39.49

52-week low: $19.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.43%

Company Description

CTS Corp operates in the electronics industry. The company is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. It designs, manufacture, and sell a broad line of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in China; Singapore; Czech Republic; Taiwan, and other countries.

 

