GE Stock: A Technical Analysis

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) were trading higher Tuesday morning. Investors liked what they saw in the earnings release. The company said it expects its 2021 free cash flow to be between $3.5 to $5 billion. This is up from the previous forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

If GE reaches the $14.35 level, there is a good chance that it hits resistance. The shares reached this important level in early March and late May. Each time, the stock crashed into a wall of sellers and a downtrend followed.

Sometimes a level that is resistance can be so for an extended period of time. If that’s the case here, it could put a top on the price.

ge_3.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

