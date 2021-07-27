GE Stock: A Technical Analysis

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) were trading higher Tuesday morning. Investors liked what they saw in the earnings release. The company said it expects its 2021 free cash flow to be between $3.5 to $5 billion. This is up from the previous forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

If GE reaches the $14.35 level, there is a good chance that it hits resistance. The shares reached this important level in early March and late May. Each time, the stock crashed into a wall of sellers and a downtrend followed.

Sometimes a level that is resistance can be so for an extended period of time. If that’s the case here, it could put a top on the price.

