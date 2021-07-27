Recap: Sirius XM Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $2,159,000,000 higher by 15.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sirius XM said it sees FY21 sales of $8.55 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sofgksek

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.14

52-week low: $4.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.36%

Company Overview

SiriusXM Holdings is now composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service. Liberty Media owns 68% of SiriusXM, traded through its Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stock.