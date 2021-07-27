 Skip to main content

Raytheon Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 157.50% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $15,880,000,000 up by 12.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Raytheon Technologies sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.85-$4.00 and sales of $64.4 billion-$65.4 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yu4s66w3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $89.98

52-week low: $51.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.60%

Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to the commercial aerospace manufactures and to the defense market as a prime and subprime contractor. The company operates in four segments: Pratt & Whitney, an engine manufacturer, Collins Aerospace, which is a diversified aerospace supplier, and intelligence, space and airborne systems, a mix between a sensors business and a government IT contractor, and integrated defense and missile systems, a defense prime contractor focusing on missiles and missile defense hardware.

 

