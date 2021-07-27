 Skip to main content

Archer-Daniels Midland: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.47% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $22,926,000,000 higher by 40.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,880,000,000.

Outlook

Archer-Daniels Midland hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adm.com%2F&eventid=3194170&sessionid=1&key=207CA115D408DE125DA67D17FE1D3AC5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $69.30

Company's 52-week low was at $40.80

Price action over last quarter: down 6.66%

Company Description

Archer Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. Additionally, the company owns an extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

