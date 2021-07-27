Recap: Pentair Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.37% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $941,100,000 higher by 31.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $907,010,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.30 and $3.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,652,000,000 and $3,712,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pentair.com%2F&eventid=3193630&sessionid=1&key=49D6F04EC84D38539A789B4763A1F0D2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $71.00

Company's 52-week low was at $42.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.83%

Company Profile

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into two segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $3 billion in revenue and $518 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.