 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Pentair Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.37% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $941,100,000 higher by 31.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $907,010,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.30 and $3.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,652,000,000 and $3,712,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pentair.com%2F&eventid=3193630&sessionid=1&key=49D6F04EC84D38539A789B4763A1F0D2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $71.00

Company's 52-week low was at $42.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.83%

Company Profile

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into two segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $3 billion in revenue and $518 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.

 

Related Articles (PNR)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pentair
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com