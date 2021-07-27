Recap: JetBlue Airways Q2 Earnings
Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 67.82% over the past year to ($0.65), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).
Revenue of $1,499,000,000 higher by 597.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.
Guidance
JetBlue Airways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 27, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/jblu/mediaframe/45872/indexr.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $21.96
52-week low: $9.72
Price action over last quarter: down 18.83%
Company Overview
JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, and Embraer E190 aircraft types.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News