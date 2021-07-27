 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sherwin-Williams: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 62.68% over the past year to $2.65, which missed the estimate of $2.67.

Revenue of $5,380,000,000 rose by 16.85% from the same period last year, which were in line with the estimate of $5,380,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Sherwin-Williams-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $768.00

52-week low: $244.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.14%

Company Overview

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

 

Related Articles (SHW)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Sherwin-Williams Earnings Preview
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Sherwin-Williams
Cramer Gives His Opinion On SoFi, General Electric And More
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On SoFi, ViacomCBS And More
BofA Starts Sherwin-Williams At Underweight: 'Lack Of Focus On Shareholder Returns'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com