Sherwin-Williams: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 62.68% over the past year to $2.65, which missed the estimate of $2.67.

Revenue of $5,380,000,000 rose by 16.85% from the same period last year, which were in line with the estimate of $5,380,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Sherwin-Williams-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $768.00

52-week low: $244.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.14%

Company Overview

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.