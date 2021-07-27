Recap: Shutterstock Q2 Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.52% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $189,912,000 rose by 19.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,450,000.

Outlook

Shutterstock raised FY21 EPS guidance from $2.78-$2.93 to $2.80-$2.95.

The company also boosted FY21 sales guidance from $720 million-$730 million to $740 million-$750 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j2out5jm

Price Action

52-week high: $108.96

Company's 52-week low was at $40.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.57%

Company Overview

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, contributes almost all of the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial. Shutterstock is the company's flagship brand and the majority of the company's sales is derived from the company's shutterstock.com website. The company's customers include businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations. Geographically, North America and Europe jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue.