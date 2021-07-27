Recap: IQVIA Q2 Earnings

Shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.51% over the past year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $3,438,000,000 higher by 36.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,270,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

IQVIA Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.iqvia.com%2F&eventid=3192278&sessionid=1&key=CF7B10B6B5157DB92414EFA011B608F5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $254.05

Company's 52-week low was at $146.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.21%

Company Profile

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The Research & Development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The Technology & Analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.