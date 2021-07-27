Recap: Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 81.89% over the past year to $2.31, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $1,848,000,000 up by 32.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,780,000,000.

Guidance

Rockwell Automation narrowed FY21 EPS guidance from $8.95-$9.35 to $9.10-$9.30.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $300.09

52-week low: $206.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.22%

Company Description

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with Schlumberger.