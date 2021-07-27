Recap: MSCI Q2 Earnings

Shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.42% year over year to $2.45, which beat the estimate of $2.30.

Revenue of $498,180,000 rose by 21.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $486,040,000.

Outlook

MSCI raised FY21 adjusted EBITDA forecast from $795 million-$825 million to $820 million-$840 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/neknbmfb

Price Action

52-week high: $580.73

52-week low: $336.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.98%

Company Overview

MSCI describes its mission as enabling investors to build better portfolios for a better world. MSCI's largest and most profitable segment is its index segment, where it provides benchmarking to asset managers and asset owners. In addition, it boasts over $1 trillion in ETF assets linked to MSCI indexes. The MSCI Analytics segment provides portfolio management and risk management analytics software to asset managers and asset owners. MSCI's All Other segment which comprises about 10% of revenue will be broken out into ESG and climate and private assets segments in 2021. In ESG and climate, MSCI provides ESG data to the investment industry. In the private asset side, MSCI provides real restate reporting, market data, benchmarking, and analytics to investors and real estate managers.