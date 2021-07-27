Entegris: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.67% over the past year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $571,352,000 higher by 27.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $538,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $0.84 and $0.89.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $575,000,000 and $590,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/svpwznmd

Price Action

52-week high: $126.41

Company's 52-week low was at $62.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.46%

Company Description

Entegris Inc is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Specialty Chemicals & Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance & high-purity process chemistries, gases, & materials, and safe & efficient delivery systems. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.