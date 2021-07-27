PulteGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.57% year over year to $1.72, which missed the estimate of $1.75.

Revenue of $3,359,000,000 higher by 29.49% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,510,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pultegroupinc.com%2F&eventid=3196588&sessionid=1&key=9A7A151F899F666546F8824CE0C1BCF1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.91

52-week low: $39.92

Price action over last quarter: down 9.07%

Company Overview

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 40 markets across 23 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.