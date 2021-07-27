 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PulteGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.57% year over year to $1.72, which missed the estimate of $1.75.

Revenue of $3,359,000,000 higher by 29.49% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,510,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pultegroupinc.com%2F&eventid=3196588&sessionid=1&key=9A7A151F899F666546F8824CE0C1BCF1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.91

52-week low: $39.92

Price action over last quarter: down 9.07%

Company Overview

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 40 markets across 23 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

 

Related Articles (PHM)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com