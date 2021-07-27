Recap: Polaris Q2 Earnings

Shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 107.69% year over year to $2.70, which beat the estimate of $2.18.

Revenue of $2,117,000,000 higher by 40.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,100,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.35 and $9.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,375,000,000 and $8,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.polaris.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $147.73

Company's 52-week low was at $86.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.36%

Company Profile

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, small vehicles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles and low-emission vehicles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the aftermarket parts segment in 2016, tying up with Transamerican Auto Parts and then tapped into boats through the acquisition on Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through 2,300 dealers in North America and through 1,400 international dealers as well as more than 30 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 120 countries outside North America at the end of 2020.