Recap: Armstrong World Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 54.67% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $280,000,000 higher by 37.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $264,940,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.20 and $4.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,087,000,000 and $1,106,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhc98r49

Price Action

52-week high: $110.53

52-week low: $57.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.47%

Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong's reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

