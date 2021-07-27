Recap: Xerox Q2 Earnings

Shares of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 213.33% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $1,793,000,000 rose by 22.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,770,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Xerox Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7bqy7x39

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.96

Company's 52-week low was at $14.82

Price action over last quarter: down 3.04%

Company Overview

Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S., and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.