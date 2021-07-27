 Skip to main content

Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 171.63% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $187,663,000 up by 36.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $167,690,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pacific Premier Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ppbi/mediaframe/45573/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $47.46

Company's 52-week low was at $18.47

Price action over last quarter: down 16.16%

Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities, and retirement accounts, among others.

 

