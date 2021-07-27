MakeMyTrip: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 55.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $37,922,000 rose by 496.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $40,540,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MakeMyTrip hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://makemytrip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oaxLl-6pRS6gkvGu-SJfPA

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.02

Company's 52-week low was at $13.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.33%

Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd is an online travel company, which provides online booking solutions for day-to-day travel needs. The company's operating segment includes Air ticketing; Hotels and packages; Bus ticketing and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotels and packages segment. The Hotels and packages segments include internet based platforms, call-centers, and branch offices, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. Its Air ticketing segment includes internet based platforms, provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India and also has a presence in the United States; South East Asia; Europe, and other countries.