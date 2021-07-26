Crane: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 185.94% year over year to $1.83, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $796,400,000 higher by 17.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $757,880,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Crane hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $99.93

Company's 52-week low was at $48.19

Price action over last quarter: down 5.87%

Company Profile

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, and aerospace components. The firm's business is organized into three segments: process flow technologies, payment & merchandising technologies, and aerospace & electronics. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 11,000 employees and operates in 32 countries. Crane generated approximately $2.9 billion in revenue and $323 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.