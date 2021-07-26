 Skip to main content

Apollo Commercial Real: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.89% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $74,485,000 up by 5.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.94

Company's 52-week low was at $8.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.57%

Company Description

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.

 

