Northrim BanCorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.50% over the past year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $19,192,000 higher by 9.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $48.19

Company's 52-week low was at $22.04

Price action over last quarter: down 0.33%

Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It generates maximum revenue from the Community Banking segment. The company offers to spend and save products such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, debit cards, cash back rewards, and credit cards. It also includes loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans, investment, and plan products.