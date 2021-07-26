Agile Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $1,185,000 higher by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,950,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Agile Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=3196032&sessionid=1&key=6DFBDDB5B77ED16CBE36061486553D5C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.89

Company's 52-week low was at $1.07

Price action over last quarter: down 17.88%

Company Overview

Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women. Its product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options. The firm's initial product, Twirla, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin.