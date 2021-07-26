Trinet Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.15% over the past year to $1.56, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $302,000,000 decreased by 9.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $236,270,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.trinet.com%2F&eventid=3193539&sessionid=1&key=00DD6CF830AEC0C5DB48CAD21ECC2D9E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $87.60

52-week low: $56.91

Price action over last quarter: down 5.86%

Company Overview

Trinet Group Inc is a United States-based company that provides human resources solutions for small to medium-size companies. The company's bundled product offerings include payroll processing, tax administration, employee benefits programs, employee compensation insurance and claims management, compliance, risk mitigation, expense and time management, human resources consultancy, and others. TriNet operates under a co-employment model, where employment-related responsibilities are allocated between the company and its customers through contracts. The company's customers come from various industries, including technology, life science, nonprofit organizations, professional services, etc. TriNet generates almost all its revenue from the American domestic market.