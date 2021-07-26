PotlatchDeltic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6825.00% over the past year to $2.77, which beat the estimate of $2.52.

Revenue of $447,506,000 up by 146.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $422,230,000.

Outlook

PotlatchDeltic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PotlatchDeltic hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $65.67

52-week low: $38.46

Price action over last quarter: down 14.89%

Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as the commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.