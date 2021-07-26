 Skip to main content

Recap: Simpson Manufacturing Co Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.07% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.60.

Revenue of $410,281,000 rose by 25.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $393,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481273&tp_key=408976f9d1

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $119.77

Company's 52-week low was at $86.20

Price action over last quarter: down 2.78%

Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The largest end market is the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings