Recap: HomeStreet Q2 Earnings

Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 69.14% over the past year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $86,196,000 decreased by 2.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $86,810,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HomeStreet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $52.46

Company's 52-week low was at $23.31

Price action over last quarter: down 9.40%

Company Profile

HomeStreet Inc is a commercial bank. It provides commercial and consumer loans including mortgage loans, deposit products, private banking, and cash management services. The company loan products include commercial business loans and agriculture loans, consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects.