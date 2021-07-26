Recap: Hexcel Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $320,300,000 declined by 15.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $324,140,000.

Guidance

Hexcel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hexcel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.99

52-week low: $31.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.21%

Company Profile

Hexcel designs and manufactures high-performance composites, including carbon fibers, for use in commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. Generally, around 70% of revenue is from the commercial aerospace end market, 17% of revenue is from the defense end market and 13% of revenue is from other industrial end markets. The company operates under two segments: composite materials and engineered products.