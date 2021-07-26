 Skip to main content

Amkor Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) rose after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 121.74% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,407,000,000 rose by 19.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,350,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.60 and $0.80.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,650,000,000 and $1,750,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/amk/mediaframe/45460/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.50

52-week low: $10.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.86%

Company Overview

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two streams: advanced products, including flip chip, wafer-level processing and testing services; and mainstream products, including wirebond packaging and testing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and countries across the world.

 

