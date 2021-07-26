F5 Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) rose after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.61% over the past year to $2.76, which beat the estimate of $2.46.

Revenue of $651,515,000 rose by 11.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $638,140,000.

Guidance

F5 Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $2.68-$2.80, Sales $660M-$680M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.f5.com%2F&eventid=3192219&sessionid=1&key=DE324916EA25F088E3B69DD4531174DB®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $216.15

52-week low: $116.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.53%

Company Profile

F5 Networks is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for networking traffic, security, and policy management. Its products ensure applications are safely routed in efficient manners within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments. More than half of its revenue is based on providing services, and its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996 and generates sales globally.