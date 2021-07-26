F5 Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) rose after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 26.61% over the past year to $2.76, which beat the estimate of $2.46.
Revenue of $651,515,000 rose by 11.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $638,140,000.
Guidance
F5 Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $2.68-$2.80, Sales $660M-$680M
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 26, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.f5.com%2F&eventid=3192219&sessionid=1&key=DE324916EA25F088E3B69DD4531174DB®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $216.15
52-week low: $116.79
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.53%
Company Profile
F5 Networks is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for networking traffic, security, and policy management. Its products ensure applications are safely routed in efficient manners within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments. More than half of its revenue is based on providing services, and its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996 and generates sales globally.
