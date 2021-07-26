Earnings Preview For Simmons First National

On Tuesday, July 27, Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Simmons First National is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Simmons First National will report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $190.50 million. In the same quarter last year, Simmons First National reported EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $213.91 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 3.7%. Sales would be down 10.94% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.39 0.4 0.33 EPS Actual 0.62 0.49 0.6 0.54 Revenue Estimate 197.48 M 198.51 M 208.62 M 204.46 M Revenue Actual 198.58 M 199.02 M 225.46 M 213.91 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National were trading at $26.66 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Simmons First National is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.