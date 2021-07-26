Earnings Outlook For MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to MakeMyTrip's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.2 and sales around $40.54 million. MakeMyTrip reported a loss of $0.2 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $6.36 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be up 537.32% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the MakeMyTrip's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.19 -0.31 -0.5 -0.30 EPS Actual 0.11 0.07 -0.07 -0.2 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 76.86 M 60.71 M 24.94 M 10.55 M 147.85 M Revenue Actual 89.97 M 64.31 M 23.09 M 6.36 M 137.18 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip were trading at $28.48 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MakeMyTrip is scheduled to hold the call at 07:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.