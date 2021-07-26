Earnings Outlook For Carriage Services

On Tuesday, July 27, Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Carriage Services reporting earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $81.29 million. Carriage Services EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.45. Sales were $77.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 8.89%. Sales would be up 4.92% on a year-over-year basis. Carriage Services's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.48 0.34 0.34 EPS Actual 0.81 0.57 0.51 0.45 Revenue Estimate 83.25 M 81.22 M 74.80 M 72.90 M Revenue Actual 96.64 M 90.09 M 84.39 M 77.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services were trading at $35.84 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carriage Services is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.