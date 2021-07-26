 Skip to main content

Recap: First Merchants Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.13% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $135,148,000 up by 13.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $131,710,000.

Looking Ahead

First Merchants hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 02:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/frme/mediaframe/45331/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.65

52-week low: $21.50

Price action over last quarter: down 15.03%

Company Profile

First Merchants Corp, through its subsidiaries, provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment that is community banking.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

