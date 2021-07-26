 Skip to main content

Recap: Lockheed Martin Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.61% year over year to $6.52, which missed the estimate of $6.53.

Revenue of $17,029,000,000 rose by 4.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,930,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $26.70 and $27.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $67,300,000,000 and $68,700,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x2u6ggrz

Price Action

52-week high: $402.38

Company's 52-week low was at $319.81

Price action over last quarter: down 1.67%

Company Profile

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

