Recap: HBT Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.67% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $38,474,000 higher by 4.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $40,060,000.

Looking Ahead

HBT Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.83

52-week low: $11.01

Price action over last quarter: down 5.19%

Company Overview

HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. It operates through one reportable segment: community banking.