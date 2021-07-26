 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PerkinElmer To Acquire Lifescience Firm BioLegend For $5B; Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:
PerkinElmer To Acquire Lifescience Firm BioLegend For $5B; Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
  • PerkinElmer Inc's (NYSE: PKIhas agreed to acquire privately-held BioLegend for $5.25 billion in cash and stock.
  • The BioLegend deal will expand PerkinElmer's existing life science franchise into new segments. The company expects to close the deal by the end of 2021.
  • BioLegend, which has more than 700 employees, estimates to report 2022 revenues of $380 million.
  • The company expects the combination to be accretive to its existing revenue growth and margin profile and provide an estimated $0.30 of adjusted EPS accretion in the first full year and greater than $0.50 in the second year following close.
  • The combined entity will generate immediate revenue synergies, expected to reach $100 million annually by the fifth year following the transaction close.
  • Results: Q2 adjusted EPS reached $2.83, beating the consensus of $2.41 and 80% higher than $1.57 posted a year ago.
  • It clocked Q2 sales of $1.23 billion ahead of the analyst consensus of $1.12 billion and up 51% Y/Y, with organic growth of 41%.
  • Adjusted operating income of $411 million increased 80%, and margin improved around 540 basis points to 33.5%.
  • Diagnostic segment sales increased 70% Y/Y to $716 million, and organic revenue increased 59%.
  • Discovery & Analytical Solutions business generated sales of $513 million, +31% on the reported basis and 22% higher organically.
  • Guidance: For Q3 of 2021, the company forecasts adjusted EPS of $1.62 below the consensus of $1.72.
  • It sees adjusted revenue of approximately $1.00 billion, higher than the consensus of $983.7 million.
  • For the full year 2021, the company raised the adjusted EPS outlook to $9.88 from the prior outlook of $9.40, versus the consensus of $9.32.
  • It expects 2021 adjusted revenue of $4.57 billion, surpassing the estimate of $4.4 billion.
  • Price Action: PKI shares closed at $164.34 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PKI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com