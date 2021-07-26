Dorman Products: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 134.04% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $310,635,000 rose by 33.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $287,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Dorman Products reaffirmed its 2021 guidance.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $113.13

52-week low: $71.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.06%

Company Profile

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. The company produces automotive and heavy duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners to the automotive and heavy duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, HD Solutions, and Techoice through aftermarket retailers, regional and local warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates primarily in the United States.