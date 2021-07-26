 Skip to main content

Hasbro: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5150.00% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $1,322,000,000 rose by 53.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Outlook

Hasbro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r4m4hcdf

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $101.24

52-week low: $70.78

Price action over last quarter: down 5.82%

Company Overview

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming from Hasbro Studios, and animation studio Boulder Media bolster Hasbro's multi-channel presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One in 2019, bolting on properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

 

