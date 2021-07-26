 Skip to main content

Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 71.43% year over year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $167,945,000 decreased by 5.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $166,280,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 26, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nujqrorp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $99.10

Company's 52-week low was at $48.77

Price action over last quarter: down 10.55%

Company Description

Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).

 

