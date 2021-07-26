New Home's Preliminary Q2 Home Revenue Surge 75%
- New Home Company Inc (NYSE: NWHM) reported preliminary second-quarter home sales revenue growth of 75% year-on-year to $135.9 million.
- Net new orders for the quarter rose 14% Y/Y to 187.
- Monthly sales absorption registered a 50% increase Y/Y to 3.3 per community.
- Home deliveries increased 98% and the average selling price decreased 12% to $666,000.
- The company had a backlog of 632 homes, amounting to $439.4 million in backlog value.
- New Home Company’s cash balance as of June 30, 2021, totaled $117.3 million.
- Total debt as of June 30, 2021 was $280.6 million.
- On Friday, New Home agreed to be acquired by Apollo Funds in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share.
- Price action: NWHM shares closed higher by 82.92% at $8.89 on Friday.
