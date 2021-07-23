 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Air Canada Capacity Increased By 78% In Q2; Hopes On Lower Cash Burn, Ease On Travel Restrictions

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Air Canada Capacity Increased By 78% In Q2; Hopes On Lower Cash Burn, Ease On Travel Restrictions
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVFreported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 59% year-over-year to C$837 million.
  • Loss per share reduced to C$(3.31) compared to C$(6.44) in 2Q20.
  • Operating loss was C$(1.13) billion, versus a C$(1.56) billion loss in 2Q20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to C$(656) million from C$(832) million loss a year ago.
  • The company’s net cash burn was C$745 million or about C$8 million on average per day, better than management’s projections of C$13 milllion-C$15 million per day, reflecting increased bookings and continuing cost controls.
  • Revenue passenger miles increased 115.4% Y/Y, Available seat miles +78.4% Y/Y, and Passenger load factor improved 730 bps to 42.2%.
  • Adjusted CASM was 41.5c, compared to 76.9c a year ago.
  • The company’s net cash flows used in operating activities was C$1.38 billion, deteriorated by C$126 million from 2Q20.
  • At the end of the quarter, Air Canada had unrestricted liquidity of C$9.8 billion.
  • Outlook: Air Canada expects Q3 ASM capacity to increase by 85% Y/Y and decrease about 65% compared to 2019.
  • It projects a Q3 net cash burn of C$280 million - C$460 million (or C$3 million - C$5 million per day, on average).
  • Price action: ACDVF shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $20.03 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACDVF)

5 Canadian Stocks To Consider For Canada Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: airlines BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com