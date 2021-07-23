Return on Capital Employed Insights for Kura Sushi USA

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q3, Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) earned $866.00 thousand, a 122.78% increase from the preceding quarter. Kura Sushi USA also posted a total of $18.47 million in sales, a 103.38% increase since Q2. Kura Sushi USA collected $9.08 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $3.80 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kura Sushi USA's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Kura Sushi USA posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Kura Sushi USA is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Kura Sushi USA's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Kura Sushi USA reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.54/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.54/share.