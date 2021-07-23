Earnings Outlook For J&J Snack Foods

On Monday, July 26, J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

J&J Snack Foods earnings will be near $0.79 per share on sales of $304.00 million, according to analysts. J&J Snack Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.4. Sales were $214.56 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 297.5% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 41.68% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.20 0.05 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.32 0.09 0.35 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 241.02 M 228.45 M 228.07 M 184.00 M Revenue Actual 256.18 M 241.00 M 252.54 M 214.56 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods were trading at $164 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. J&J Snack Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.