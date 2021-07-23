Earnings Preview For PetMed Express

On Monday, July 26, PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

PetMed Express earnings will be near $0.36 per share on sales of $86.58 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, PetMed Express reported earnings per share of $0.39 on sales of $96.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.69% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.38 0.40 0.39 EPS Actual 0.34 0.38 0.42 0.39 Revenue Estimate 74.03 M 63.81 M 77.05 M 87.93 M Revenue Actual 71.68 M 65.90 M 75.44 M 96.20 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of PetMed Express were trading at $28.37 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PetMed Express is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.