PotlatchDeltic Earnings Preview

On Monday, July 26, PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on PotlatchDeltic management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $422.23 million. In the same quarter last year, PotlatchDeltic reported EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $181.56 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 6200.0% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 132.56% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.40 1.13 0.02 EPS Actual 1.94 1.48 1.20 0.04 Revenue Estimate 339.05 M 320.85 M 308.36 M 174.05 M Revenue Actual 354.19 M 337.45 M 313.05 M 181.56 M

Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic were trading at $51.75 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PotlatchDeltic is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.